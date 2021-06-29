HARRISBURG — The Diocese of Harrisburg has lifted its masking mandates for the unvaccinated in all parishes in the Diocese following updated state guidelines. While the mandate has been lifted, those who wish to continue wearing a mask are welcome to do so.
While the masking mandate and all remaining COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Dispensation from the Obligation for attending Mass remains in place. Those who are unwell or under care for COVID-19 should continue to refrain from attending Mass in-person. Many parishes are continuing to live stream Masses for those joining the liturgy remotely.
All parishes in the Diocese of Harrisburg have been open for in-person Masses since June 2020 with masking and social distancing guidelines in place. The Diocese continues to closely monitor COVID-19 guidelines and recommends from the Department of Health and the CDC.
