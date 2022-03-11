Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain will develop after sunset and gradually turn to snow after midnight. The snow will be heaviest between 5 AM EST and noon, but lighter snow may continue for the rest of the day on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&