All four Valley counties are seeing medium levels of COVID-19 in the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after they all registered high levels a week ago.
Statewide, there were 937 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the 13th day in a row with fewer than 1,300 new cases.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 935, the lowest total since early August. Across the Valley, there were 19 total cases recorded on Friday, including eight in Northumberland County, six in Union, three in Snyder and two in Montour.
DOH officials added 41 deaths to the state’s toll on Friday, the highest total in three days. One Northumberland County resident died due to complications from the coronavirus.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 27 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 29 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 24 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 25 percent over the last week, deaths were down 26 percent and hospitalizations were down 26 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing medium community levels of COVID-19. No Pennsylvania counties have high community levels this week after 16 reported that level a week ago. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Schools, colleges
Across the Valley, there were at least 11 new COVID cases among school-aged children this week. There were eight cases in Union County among children ages 5-17, while Montour, Northumberland and Union counties all registered fewer than five cases.
Statewide, there were 817 cases, the fewest since state officials began tracking data in August. Since the start of the school year, there have been 378 cases in Montour County, 2,149 in Northumberland, 637 in Snyder and 835 in Union.
At Bucknell, there have been 28 positive tests this week, down from 51 a week ago. There are eight students in isolation.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 876 hospitalizations statewide, down 26 from Thursday. It was the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 10, 2021.
Statewide, there were 137 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 137, and 82 were breathing using ventilators, down eight.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally. There were 30 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down 11 — one at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest total in the Valley since Aug. 22, 2021.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 13 patients in the ICU and six on a ventilator. There were three COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, two patients were being treated in the ICU, none that were fully vaccinated, along with all five COVID patients hospitalized.
Prisons, state facilities
There were still six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases in the federal system in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are no active cases at USP-Lewisburg after 16 staff cases were counted in recent reports.
As of Friday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff. The DHS does not report numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
There were three inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 61 inmate cases — down six — and another 59 staff cases.