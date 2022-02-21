The State Department of Health has not updated the number of new cases or deaths on Monday as of 2:30 p.m.
Nationally, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally has dropped by 41 percent over the past week and the number of deaths is down 10 percent. The number of COVID-related hospitalizations is down 22 percent across the nation.
Sixty-five of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Lehigh and Delaware counties are now seeing substantial community spread. Nationally, 49 counties are seeing low community spread.
The CDC reported 92.61 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.52 percent — 49 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
Forty-nine of 50 states had high levels of community transmission. Washington is now seeing low levels of transmission according to the CDC.
According to the CDC, 76.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.7 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reported 83 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still eight inmate cases and six staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports. Statewide there were 248 inmate cases and another 117 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had five combined cases on Monday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, two inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood, all the same as reported since late last week. There were 19 inmate cases and 20 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, also the same as reported since Friday. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prions.
There were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections each among those receiving services and among staff members. All of the figures were reported by the state Department of Human Services and all were identical to recent reports.