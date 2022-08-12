Ten Pennsylvania counties — including Montour and Northumberland — are still registering high community levels of COVID-19 as the number of counties seeing the highest levels of transmission continues to decline nationally and statewide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its latest data released Friday.
Montour County is seeing high community transmission for the fourth week in a row, while Northumberland has high levels of transmission for the second consecutive week. Snyder and Union counties are still registering medium COVID levels.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
There are fewer counties seeing high and low COVID levels, while more have medium transmission levels. There were 40 Pennsylvania counties with medium COVID levels this week — up nine from last week — with the other 17 registering low levels, five below last week's report.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 17 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were up 14 percent. The COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 6 percent.
Nationally, there were 1,278 counties with high levels of COVID — about 40 percent — 1,307 with medium and 638 with low. Across the U.S., 19.8 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels. Over the past week, cases were down 14 percent nationally, deaths were down 2 percent and hospitalizations were down 2 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 17.2 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, level with last week's total. All four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average and the 6.2 percent test rate in Snyder County is the lowest of all Pennsylvania counties. Montour County had 13.6 percent of its tests come back positive last week, Northumberland's test rate of 16.1 percent and Union's was 11.2. percent.