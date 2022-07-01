Montour County is the only Pennsylvania county registering high community levels of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Nationwide, nearly 1-in-5 counties have high community levels, determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
After two months of registering high levels, Montour was one of 13 counties registering medium levels last week. This week's data puts Montour back at high levels. There are 16 counties with medium levels of COVID — including Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. The other 50 counties statewide are reporting low levels of COVID.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 7 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID are down 16 percent. The COVID-19 hospitalizations are level over the last seven days.
Nationally, there were 627 counties with high levels of COVID — up from 392 a week ago — 1,142 with medium and 1,452 with low. Across the U.S., 45.08 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels — down more than 10 percent from last week — while 19.47 percent had high levels. Over the past week, cases were up 15 percent nationally, deaths were up 25 percent and hospitalizations were up 6 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Montour County has registered 45 new COVID cases over the past week, its largest one-week increase since late May. Northumberland County had 132 new cases, with Union County adding 52 and Snyder County registering 45 new cases.