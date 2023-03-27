SELINSGROVE — A 19-year-old Penn State student admitted tearing down a Black Lives Matter banner from a Susquehanna University building earlier this month while under the influence of alcohol.
Jack H. O'Brien told Susquehanna University public safety officer Andrew Orzehowski that he was at the campus on March 7 visiting Susquehanna student Benjamin Sweeney when the incident happened, according to a criminal complaint filed by Selinsgrove police.
O'Brien, of East Stroudsburg, said he became intoxicated while at a small gathering in student housing and joined Sweeney and another unidentified SU student as they walked to get food inside Degenstein Center, court records said.
As the trio walked around the building, O'Brien said he attempted to "forcefully remove a banner" attached to the exterior wall, court records said.
O'Brien said he had no idea what the message on the banner said until he was walking away.
He is charged with second-degree misdemeanor institutional vandalism for damaging the $506 banner.
Susquehanna isn't identifying the two SU students who were with O'Brien, but in a message to the campus shortly after the incident, President Jonathan Green said they "will face appropriate action by the university."
A task force led by Dr. María Muñoz, interim chief Inclusion and Diversity officer, is being formed to develop programs to improve the student experience and inclusiveness on campus.