Witherite originally said on Wednesday that he was made aware that two troopers may have tested positive. Since then, he said, he has received additional information that four troopers who attended the rally were from the Milton barracks but each tested negative for the illness.
The Milton barracks had closed for several hours on Tuesday while it got decontaminated for COVID-19, according to a state police public information officer.
Public Information Officer and Trooper Angela Bieber would not confirm if any troopers from the Milton station tested positive or whether a trooper who had tested positive worked at the protest.
Witherite said he released the initial information to the public for safety reasons.
"No one is saying protesters had COVID-19 at all," he said Thursday. "All we are asking is for people that were at the rally to talk to their health care professionals and see if they should be tested."
Witherite said Thursday that he continued to learn more information through the day Wednesday.
"We learned after the Milton barracks was closed that the troopers at the rally tested negative, but once we learned the station was closed down we had to get all first responders that were there tested," he said.
Witherite added the testing is a requirement for first responders who may have been in contact with anyone suspected of COVID-19.
Witherite said his department's officers have no symptoms of COVID-19 and they are waiting on results.
According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 can present in an infected person from 2 to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and diarrhea.
With the virus detected at the Milton state police station, neighboring state police barracks received redirected phone calls placed to the Milton station, according to Bieber. The temporary closure didn’t impact the number of troopers assigned to the Milton station’s patrol zones, she said.
"We do not release any specific information regarding COVID-19 numbers for a specific station," said Trooper Brent Miller, director of the Communications Office for the state police in Harrisburg. "We only release statewide numbers."
According to the state police website, as of Thursday, 37 troopers statewide have tested positive, while 154 have been negative. The state has 49 cases pending results, the website shows.