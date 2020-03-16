UPMC Sunbury is not an option for patients who may be showing signs of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, City Administrator Jody Ocker said.
Ocker said she spoke to UPMC officials and was told there is nothing they can do in Sunbury.
“Everything is gone and out of the emergency room,” Ocker said. “They are just not set up anymore to handle patients.”
Tyler Wagner, UPMC spokesperson, said Sunday UPMC officials not considering re-opening the UPMC Sunbury location.
Hospital officials announced on Dec. 6 that the Sunbury hospital would be closing for good on March 31. Several departments, including the emergency room, closed on Jan. 31.