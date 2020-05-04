NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland nursing home is taking an innovative approach during the COVID-19 pandemic to socially connect its senior residents via online platforms, to Lebanon Valley College students in Annville, in Lebanon County.
The program, Senior2Senior, is designed to bridge the gap for older adults living alone at home or in a senior living community with their broader community, said Kimberly Delbo, of Emmanuel Home.
“It’s been a win-win situation for both the students and the seniors,” explained Delbo, the program’s developer. “The residents get to interact, offering their own life experiences and wisdom to the students; the students, as part of their education, offer the residents a respite from social isolation.”
When Delbo first got the idea for Senior2Senior she posted a call for help on social media and Teanna Shutt, of Elysburg, a sixth-year student in Lebanon Valley College’s doctorate of physical therapy program saw the post, reached out to her, and said she thought her fellow students would be interested.
“We corresponded,” Delbo said, “and then she connected me with her professor, who touched based with the department chair.” Shutt coordinated the student volunteers, times, contact information, and provided them discussion prompts. She was also instrumental in the process by also gathering consent forms and the like.
“It has been wonderful to see our residents share their wisdom with the young adults and make new friends virtually during this pandemic,” Delbo said. “Our residents shared their advice for happy marriages, career success, and even longevity — tips to help our young people thrive, and not merely survive. The encounters were also beneficial for our residents as they learned to operate a technological device which is now also being used to conduct telehealth visits.”
“The program has been awesome,” said Shutt, who is in her fifth of six years at LVC. “The person I talked to, I could literally see her eyes open up brightly on the iPad, over her mask. She talked about her life, I did most of the listening. It was cool ... to make a friend during the pandemic. It will be nice to build these relationships and hear all the wisdom they have — and support them at a time when they cannot see their families in person.”
Shutt noted that the program “combats loneliness and social isolation. We want to let them know that there are people who care. Even if we can’t physically be there with them.”
Sarah “Tilly” Grow, of Milton, said she got to connect with a senior last Tuesday. “I enjoyed talking with them and I could feel that it brought a lot of joy to them. This is something I’m looking to do again.”
Also connecting last week was Megan Shaner, of Hughesville. “it was interesting using face time call,” she said. “I don’t know why it surprised me. I was talking to an older gentleman and he had a facemask with flowers on it. I said ‘I love your facemask.’ It was good to get the topic off of COVID-19 and make a connection. We talked about his family, where he grew up. I talked about my family. Even though with a face mask on ... I could see his smile — the joy — his eyes ... He talked about how he met his wife. There was great joy in his voice as he talked about his wife of 60 plus years. It jogged some memories. He asked about school. I asked for advice and he said, ‘stay in school and study hard.’”
Theory behind the program
There are many benefits for both students and seniors in Senior2Senior, Delbo explained. “Improved communication skills, social connectedness to the broader community, improved self-esteem. We are holistic beings. Our mental, emotional, social and spiritual health have a way of impacting our physical health.”
Loneliness and social isolation were present among seniors and other populations before COVID-19, she said.
“For many seniors, sadly, not being able to see their loved ones isn’t really something new,” Delbo continued. “For others that have family members who are actively involved in their lives, it has impacted them the most. We also recognize that not being able to see a loved one can be difficult on both older adults and their families. So the iPad integration project has helped our residents to communicate via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, and Zoom applications. For some, they have also allowed them the ability to connect with their church congregations.
The fact is, Delbo said, older adults have a wealth of wisdom to share — which is priceless — and when they are provided opportunity to share and impact the lives of others they can feel good about that.
“As supported by evidence,” she continued, “inter-generational interactions have also been proven to be mutually beneficial for both the young and old generations alike. Benefits of this kind of programming among younger populations include enhanced confidence, social-emotional learning, decreased ageism. Given the explosion of telehealth with COVID-19 and the removal of regulatory barriers, we are hopeful that by using the devices our residents will become more comfortable with how they operate.”
Meanwhile, the resident’s response to the use of technology “was priceless,” Delbo said.
“After the sessions, I asked many what they thought about the devices and all but one out of twelve had a very positive response,” she said. “Their faces lit up when being able to provide the students with advice for life - marital, professional, and even the secrets to longevity. I think they enjoyed learning something new. One said ‘it’s amazing to be able to connect like this.’ Another said, ‘I think it’s really, really neat.’ Most importantly they enjoyed meeting a new friend during this pandemic. After all, we can’t write a prescription for friendship.”