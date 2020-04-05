The Snyder County Commissioners say first responders are being put at more risk by the Pennsylvania Health Department's refusal to provide more detailed information during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an open letter to the public released late Saturday, the county board urged residents who test positive for COVID-19 to contact county Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach at 570-452-7013 as a way to protect first responders.
"Our reason for collecting this information is only for the safety of our first responders. This information will be held in the strictest of confidence," the letter said.
On Saturday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said specific information about people who test positive for COVID-19 is not being released.
That is putting first responders and entire communities at risk, the Snyder County commissioners argue.
"Our first responders are exposed to extra harm during this situation because the Pennsylvania Department of Health" has declined to release information about residents who have tested positive for the disease, the letter said.