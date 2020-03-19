Community collection of food, toiletries today in Selinsgrove

The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency’s emergency food collection is from 2 to 4 p.m. today at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove.
The Community Action Agency, or CAA, seeks non-perishable, non-expired foods to support the anticipated influx of households that will be served at local food pantries and distribution sites.
Donations will be collected in an outside receptacle on the far left side of the Snyder East Building, 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove. Donations will be handled by healthy CAA staff using gloves and other protective gear.
A suggested but non-exhaustive list of goods sought includes granola bars, canned tuna fish, canned vegetables, canned baked beans, crackers, cereal including single-serve, canned and single-serve pasta, juice boxes, meal replacement shakes and bars, peanut or cheese cracker packs, single-serve applesauce and fruit cups.
Toiletry items sought include toilet paper, tissues, laundry detergent, diapers, body wash, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, disinfectant wipes, trash bags, wash rags, aluminum foil and plastic wrap.
For more information about the CAA, visit www.union-snydercaa.org.