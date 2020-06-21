Twenty-eight patients and five employees at ManorCare-Sunbury have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released by the facility's parent company.
There are 18 new cases locally in the Valley — 15 in Northumberland County and three in Union County — part of 464 new statewide cases state health officials said Sunday afternoon. There have now been 81,730 cases in Pennsylvania and the state Department of Health estimates 77 percent of patients have already recovered.
According to its latest data HCR ManorCare, the Sunbury facility's Ohio-based parent company, is awaiting test results on 112 employees.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,066 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,047 cases among employees, for a total of 20,113 at 663 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's 6,423 total deaths, 4,384 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,212 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
There are have been 488 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in March: 271 in Northumberland County, 88 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder County. All four Valley counties are now in the state's green reopening phase.
There are 729 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized in Pennsylvania, including 149 that remain on ventilators.