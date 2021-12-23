Two of Pennsylvania’s prominent congressmen have recently been exposed, through an analysis of their social media history, of promoting the “Stop the Steal” movement to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Fred Keller and GT Thompson both promoted a coup by seeking to stop approval of the electoral vote on Jan. 6.
The 1,000-page analysis published by California Rep. Zoe Lofgren is eye-opening and should cause every citizen of the 12th and 15th congressional districts to question our congressmen’s commitment to democracy and fair elections.
Interestingly, Thompson seems to have gotten cold feet after following initial marching orders. He posted “Big Lie” messages on Nov. 6 and 7, and not afterward. Keller proved himself a greater “patriot” and posted regularly from Nov. 5 through Jan. 7, ending with a message that he was proud of his vote to disallow confirmation of our fairly and duly elected president of the U.S.
Central Pennsylvanians should be especially concerned about how they are represented, not only in Congress, but also in our statehouse, since Senator Corman and Representative Benninghoff, both leaders of their party, moved in lockstep with similar efforts to undermine our election.
Mary Bruce Serene,
State College