We, Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society along with Beta Gamma Chi Fraternity Inc., condemn the harassment and the attack from a group of 20 males last week at Bucknell University. We also condemn the silence around the attack and here on after.
Initial news broadcasts that the Fran’s House, an affinity house that provides LGBTQ-friendly, gender-neutral housing became a campus target for unsettled excommunicated fraternity members. Their harassment, vandalization, and trespassing threaten the well-being of those students. The LGBTQ+ discrimination and transphobic connection is inherently heterosexist.
In addition to that, campus officers pandering attitude with the fraternity as stated enabled and demonstrated a collusion and solidarity that privileges the persons who are cis-hetero-patriarchal.
The silence, the inability and refusal to recognize discrimination, the pain felt across the campus, and Lewisburg community are all motivators for Bucknell University to handle the lack of inclusionary practices and pedagogical content in the classroom, as well as its effects in the surrounding community. In our time of reflection, these questions should be considered:
How much do we know and affirm the LGBTQ+ historical and contemporary U.S. laws and rights on campus?
What strategies of inclusionary practice and training are in place?
What perspectives are offered when learning about gender and sexuality in society?
We, the community of Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society and the LGBTQ siblings of Beta Gamma Chi want to and have expressed a need to enhance the dialogue about safety and human dignity for LGBTQ+ people on campus and in Lewisburg. This became evident to us in several ways. Your students sought us out explaining the inability to process the pain of this past week. And finally, one of your students emailed us to inquire about a statement. We acknowledge these voices not only on your campus but as a part of our larger community, and we will not be silent!
The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society and the LGBTQ+ siblings of Beta Gamma Chi express full support and solidarity with students from various sexual identities and expression backgrounds. We will be their sanctuary and their created family!
Rev. Dr. Jé Exodus Hooper, MPS., MA.Th, & D.Min, & PhD candidate
Clergy at Large for the American
Ethical Union
Patricia Arduini,
Founder of the Susquehanna Valley
Ethical Society
Gerald Dessus, M.Ed.,
Founder and Executive Director of Beta Gamma Chi Fraternity Inc.