The state Department of Health today reported there are 851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the population of 12.8 million people in Pennsylvania. There have been 7 deaths.
There are 3 confirmed positive cases in Montour County and 1 in Columbia County. There are no cases in Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
A total of 9,494 people have been tested for the virus and 8,643 have been found to be negative.
The number of confirmed positive cases increased by 207 from Monday to today.
Residents in 40 of the state's 67 counties are currently affected. Here is the county breakdown:
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|6
|0
|Allegheny
|58
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|Beaver
|3
|0
|Bedford
|0
|0
|Berks
|16
|0
|Blair
|0
|0
|Bradford
|1
|0
|Bucks
|65
|0
|Butler
|6
|0
|Cambria
|1
|0
|Cameron
|0
|0
|Carbon
|1
|0
|Centre
|7
|0
|Chester
|40
|0
|Clarion
|0
|0
|Clearfield
|1
|0
|Clinton
|0
|0
|Columbia
|1
|0
|Crawford
|0
|0
|Cumberland
|13
|0
|Dauphin
|4
|0
|Delaware
|84
|0
|Elk
|0
|0
|Erie
|4
|0
|Fayette
|2
|0
|Forest
|0
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Fulton
|0
|0
|Greene
|0
|0
|Huntingdon
|0
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|Juniata
|1
|0
|Lackawanna
|15
|1
|Lancaster
|10
|0
|Lawrence
|0
|0
|Lebanon
|3
|0
|Lehigh
|27
|0
|Luzerne
|21
|0
|Lycoming
|0
|0
|McKean
|0
|0
|Mercer
|2
|0
|Mifflin
|0
|0
|Monroe
|45
|1
|Montgomery
|144
|1
|Montour
|3
|0
|Northampton
|33
|2
|Northumberland
|0
|0
|Perry
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|177
|0
|Pike
|4
|0
|Potter
|1
|0
|Schuylkill
|5
|0
|Snyder
|0
|0
|Somerset
|1
|0
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|Susquehanna
|0
|0
|Tioga
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|Venango
|0
|0
|Warren
|0
|0
|Washington
|9
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Westmoreland
|11
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|York
|18
|0
|Totals
|851
|7
Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.