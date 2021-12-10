DANVILLE — A 70-year-old Mount Carmel man found dead on Nov. 23 in a hospital bathroom is the direct result of overcrowding and people not getting vaccinated, according to the Montour County coroner.
Scott Lynn said James Rowland, of Mount Carmel, was discovered dead inside a Geisinger Medical Center bathroom after the man arrived at the emergency room complaining of weakness and not feeling well, Lynn said.
Geisinger does not comment on patients.
Lynn said the man had previously tested positive for COVID-19 but was outside the allotted quarantine period when he was at the emergency room.
Lynn said the man was in stable condition and placed on oxygen while waiting in a waiting room before he went to the bathroom where he was discovered dead 12-hours and 15 minutes later. He was in a single stall bathroom and had locked the door behind him, Lynn said.
Lynn said hospital staff called for Rowland several times but assumed he left because of the wait time.
The cleaning people and staff found him when they realized the door was locked, Lynn said.
“There are no rooms, no beds and they (Geisinger) are over capacitated,” Lynn said. “Most of the deaths at the hospital are unvaccinated people. I can’t stress enough that the only way we will get out of this is for people to get vaccinated.”
An investigation into Rowland’s death is ongoing and Lynn said an autopsy was performed on Nov. 25 and the results are pending.
During a Wednesday press event on overcapacity at Geisinger, Dr. Essie Reed — an emergency medicine physician and EMS medical director — pleaded with the public to take the vaccine and get the booster shot. She said nearly two years into the pandemic and every day at work feels like a crisis.
“We are begging you to get vaccinated,” Reed said Wednesday. “It’s probably worse than it was last year. We’re starting to practice waiting room medicine which is something I never imagined I’d see in my career.”