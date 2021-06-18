Republican state Senators Mastriano and Stefano justify proposed election-reform legislation by citing the “millions” of Pennsylvania voters who have “expressed skepticism about the security of our elections.” They state, “Some have asked, ‘Why should I even vote if my vote will be canceled out by another that is not legal?’”
Given that such canceling of votes did not happen in 2020 and is no more likely to happen in the future under existing procedures, the senators neglect to acknowledge where these “millions” of voters are getting this idea and what they could easily do to correct it.
The senators write, “Significant doubt in the validity of one’s vote has serious repercussions for our democracy.” They are correct. But why not just explain to those doubters how the vote is, has been, and will continue to be secured under current law?
If millions of Pennsylvanians somehow became persuaded that the moon was going to fall on their heads, would legislators propose building a roof over the state in response to those fears? Wouldn’t correcting misconceptions be cheaper, simpler, and infinitely more responsible?
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg