No one is exempt from the skyrocketing cost of the price at the gas pump, groceries, household items and utilities.
According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Friday was $4, which was 11 cents higher than Thursday. Some local areas have seen prices spike even higher, said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central.
Chris Day, originally from Jacksonville, Fla, and now of Mifflinburg, sold his truck because of gas costs before the recent spikes.
“It wasn’t worth it,” he said. “It was a nice truck but not worth it. I was putting $100 in gas just to fill it up.”
Day called gas prices outrageous. “I’m not kidding you,” he said.
He now drives a Volkswagen and said he has cut back on driving, mostly just driving to work.
He said he blames President Biden for the spike in prices.
“Just a few years ago,” he said, “the price was down to about $2 a gallon, and now it’s up by $3?”
The increase comes amid an increase in demand for gasoline and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. On Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate ended the day at $115 per barrel of oil, a high that hasn’t been seen since 2008.
“Consumers should prepare in case gasoline prices rise even further,” Garrity said. “At this point, all eyes are on crude oil, which accounts for 50 to 60 cents of each dollar you spend at the pump. But, we’re right around the corner from demand increasing and the sale of summer blend gasoline, which are both trends that typically push prices higher in the spring.”
Food costs rising
Inflation is hitting people’s pocketbooks when they go out to buy food for their families.
The all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of economy-wide inflation, increased by 0.8 percent from December 2021 to January 2022 before seasonal adjustment, up 7.5 percent from January 2021.
The CPI for all food increased 1.0 percent from December 2021 to January 2022, and food prices were 7.0 percent higher than in January 2021.
Grocery bills higherMid-morning Saturday, Ann Marie Rosen, of Lewisburg finished her weekend food shopping for a family of four at a large supermarket in Lewisburg.
Roaen said that almost everytime she shops now, “it’s more than $100. It wasn’t that way a year ago. I knew prices were going up but not this much this fast, it seems.”
Rosen has changed how she shops and what she buys. “I look online at circulars. I definitely watch for special sales, the buy one, get one free sales. But food just seems to be more expensive all the time. It’s tough.”
What has she cut from her grocery list. “We used to have a steak dinner once a month, and we still try to do that, but steaks are expensive. All beef, in my view,” she said. “We eat a lot more ground beef now.”
Dairy prices are up too, she noted. “But, milk, cheeses are on my must list.”
Asked who she blames for the rapid fire increase, Rosen shrugged. “I dunno. It’s everywhere. Every supermarket in town, pretty much, for what I need.”
Inflation hits the food bankAt the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, C.E.O Joe Arthur said on Friday that inflation is hitting his operation hard. “And it is significant,” he said.
The food bank operates on a $25 million a year budget. “In 2022 so far,” Arthur said, “we are spending $2.5 million a month, and that figure will probably go up.
“This has been a very expensive year because we are buying a lot of food — dry, canned food, veggies. One reason for that is donations from our usual food donors are down because they are selling pretty much everything they are stocking,” he said.
But donors have stayed with the Central Food Bank, mostly, he said.
They also operate 26 refrigerated trucks. “The cost of diesel fuel is now at the upper $4 range, and we think it will hit $5 a gallon,” Arthur said.
People’s budgets have more holes in them due to higher household and grocery costs.
“So demand is up for us, although not as much as during the height of the pandemic,” he said.
Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, demand was high in January and February.
Farmers feeling the pinchInflation is definitely hurting agriculture, “there is no question about that,” said Union County farmer Jim Brubaker, on Thursday.
Farmers who raise the animals and crops that end up in grocery stores are feeling the effects. They’re seeing higher costs to operate their businesses and those larger grocery bills aren’t necessarily helping them stay afloat.
Farmers deal with inflation when buying seeds, fertilizer, fuel, and more, Brubaker said.
“Input costs are significantly higher. Primarily, nitrogen and herbicides,” he said. “Just about all input costs. Fuel as well. About everything we use is up.”
Tourism affected?“I am aware that the prices of gas are going up; however, I have to be honest, I’m not aware of any of our members voicing any concerns to us or working on any deals or incentives to attract tourists,” said Andrew Miller, executive director, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
“It may be too soon to tell,” Miller said. “And with the volatility of Ukraine, people may be waiting to see where the gas prices land in a few weeks before any fears take over.”
When faced with a similar situation in 2008-2009 — because of the economy and gas prices — the region became a very popular destination “as we were affordable and easy to get to,” Miller said.
“‘Staycations’ became popular and we took advantage by promoting our affordability and accessibility — which we are prepared to do if this current economy continues into the tourism season come late spring/summer,” he said.
Some bureau member businesses did pretty well in 2008-2009 from staycations and backyard tourism (which were promoted) and saw surprisingly good years, Miller said.
“I just think it’s too soon to tell right now,” he said. “But, we will wait and see and watch the tourism data and feedback for the upcoming months and shift our promotions to who we can attract to visit and support our region’s amenities. Those people will no doubt be watching their pennies, which will go farther here than perhaps the more popular and visible destinations.”