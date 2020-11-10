LEWISBURG — Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops will be closed through Friday due to three employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The business announced the closure on its Facebook page Wednesday night, citing the health and safety of guests and team members.
"This evening, our team learned of three employees that tested positive for COVID-19," the announcement reads. "These team members began to quarantine as soon as they’d experienced symptoms of the Coronavirus. We appreciate your prayers and support as they heal.
"We are saddened to close on the eve of two of our favorite events, our Veterans breakfast and Ladies Night Out, gatherings we very much look forward to every year. However, please know we treat the health and safety of our customers and team members with the utmost importance."
Business officials said they will take the rest of the week to thoroughly clean and sanitize the business.
Nobody answered a phone call seeking comment Wednesday night, after Country Cupboard's normal business hours.