Pennsylvania's mandate requiring mask-wearing inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was reinstated by the state Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, hospitals admitted 142 more COVID-19 patients statewide, 123 more Valley residents were infected and the state reported 113 new deaths related to the virus, according to data released by the state Department of Health.
The justices decided 5-1 to temporarily restore the mask order, which was set to expire Saturday due to a Commonwealth Court decision on a lawsuit that overturned the mandate. Gov. Tom Wolf is appealing the lawsuit.
The high court said it will may reconsider the move after hearing oral arguments in the case next week.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam issued the order in early September amid rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the delta variant surge. The Commonwealth Court sided with a top state Senate Republican that Beam lacked authority to require the masks and did not comply with state laws regarding the mandate.
Earlier Tuesday, Wolf suggested he is not considering additional containment measures as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads overseas. Wolf said there is no cause for panic, noting no cases of the omicron variant have been discovered in the United States.
Earlier this month Wolf said he intended to return authority over masking decisions to local school districts in January, but would continue to require masks in child care centers and early learning programs.
New infections
Tuesday's report was the 16th time this month there were 100 or more new daily infections in the Valley. Northumberland County reported 72 new infections and one of two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the Valley. The other death was in Snyder County, where there were 18 new cases, the same number of new cases as Union County. Montour County reported 15 new cases.
Statewide there were 113 new COVID-19-related deaths reported. The state averaged 65.5 deaths per day this month, the seventh-deadliest month of the now 21-month pandemic. The total of 1,967 deaths this month is 396 more than were reported in November 2020.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In Pennsylvania, 69.2 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
According to the DOH’s dashboard, 15.3 million vaccines have been administered statewide, including 1.5 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
More than 140 new patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, according to data released by the state Department of Health.
The 142 new patients followed an increase of 141 on Monday. Since Nov. 14, hospitalizations in the state have increased by 1,250.
In the Valley, the total increased for the third consecutive day with one new case at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, according to state data. There are 178 patients hospitalized at Geisinger in Danville, Geisinger Shamokin and Evangelical.
The DOH reported 3,876 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 873 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — an increase of 37 and a two-day increase of 57 — and 498 were on ventilators — an increase of 15. Both figures increased for at least the fifth consecutive day.
In the Valley, Evangelical Community Hospital was treating 59 patients. The total there has increased by 20 since Friday.
There were 38 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 25 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating four.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 99 COVID-19 positive patients for the fourth consecutive day. There were 20 at Geisinger Shamokin, also for the fourth consecutive day.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 18 new cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Tuesday, pushing the total to 54 — 42 inmates and 12 staff members. There were 210 staff cases statewide and 252 active inmate cases statewide.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were five inmate cases, along with two staff cases, an increase of one. There were two staff cases at USP Allenwood — an increase of one — and none at the medium-security unit there.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.