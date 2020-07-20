ELYSBURG — The 2020 Covered Bridge & Arts Festival is the latest COVID-19 casualty.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably, and in accordance with state guidance on large gatherings, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau announced Monday that the festival, held annually at Knoebels Amusement Resort in early October, will be canceled this year. The event was scheduled from Oct. 8-11
Together with local leaders as well as Knoebels management, the festival committee concluded that the risk is too high in having such a large gathering. Each year, the festival draws in close to 400 vendors and about 150,000 visitors from all over the country. CMVB Board President Stephanie Severn said, “We struggled mightily in making this decision. Having a front-row seat to the total upheaval within our industry provided us with a unique perspective that assures us we made the difficult, but correct, decision. Our primary concern was preserving the safety of our attendees, vendors, local communities, and festival staff.”
Each year, the festival’s overall economic impact to the region is $14,240,420 according to the visitor's bureau. The Covered Bridge & Arts Festival plans to return Oct. 7–10, 2021.