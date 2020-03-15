CDC guidelines for testing symptomatic patients for the novel (new) coronavirus COVID-19:
“Clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested. Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g. cough, difficulty breathing). Priorities for testing may include:
Hospitalized patients who have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 in order to inform decisions related to infection control.
Other symptomatic individuals such as older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk for poor outcomes (e.g., diabetes, heart disease, receiving immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease).
Any persons including healthcare personnel, who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their symptom onset.”
The CDC says epidemiologic factors could such as risk assessment could spur testing. Clinicians are strongly encouraged to test for other causes of respiratory illness.
SOURCE: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), www.cdc.gov