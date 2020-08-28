A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) Head Start Program at the Sunbury Children’s Center.
CSIU officials immediately contacted the state Department of Health upon receiving the notice late Thursday night.
Only teachers were scheduled to be present today as part of the program’s hybrid schedule to reduce student in-class numbers. CSIU officials did not reveal if the infected person was a student or a staff member.
“Teachers were told to work from home and the building was closed for a deep cleaning and disinfecting,” CSIU officials said in a news release.
Employees and families of students who were in close contact with the infected individual were contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
The school will be closed through Sept. 11.
“Students and staff have been contacted about the transition to virtual learning for that period of time,” CSIU officials said.