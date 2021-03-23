The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by more than 50 statewide on Tuesday as the Department of Health announced another 3,515 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the sixth time in eight days with at least 3,000 new cases.
Tuesday's new case count is the second highest this month, behind only the 4,021 new cases on Saturday. State health officials also announced 39 new deaths linked to COVID-19.
Locally, there were 33 new cases, including 22 in Northumberland County, seven in Snyder, three in Union and one in Montour. There was one death in Northumberland County, the 331st in that county.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, 105,626 residents received vaccines on Monday, including 37,219 who received full vaccine coverage. Monday's vaccine's pushed the state’s total of fully covered individuals to 1,567,127 and the total number of vaccines administered to more than 4.4 million.
To date, 31,383 residents in the four Valley counties have full vaccine coverage.
Hospitals
The state reported 54 more residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,631. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by six to 341, while 185 people are being treated on ventilators, down four from the previous report.
There are 36 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, level from Monday's report. At Geisinger in Danville, 25 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and eight on ventilators. There are four patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven more at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU and Evangelical has one.
On campus
On Tuesday morning, Bucknell reported eight active cases, including six among students, down three from Monday's report. The school’s online dashboard showed 77 students in isolation, an increase of eight. There were no new positive tests on campus for the third day in a row on Monday.
At Susquehanna University there are three active student cases and one active employee case. Since Jan. 21 there have been 81 cases at the college, including 78 among students.
Nursing homes
To date, there have been 2,126 infections in Valley nursing homes, including 1,718 among residents, according to the state DOH. There have also been 316 deaths in the 35 Valley facilities.
In Montour County there have been 288 resident and 69 staff cases with 39 deaths in six facilities
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,029 resident infections, 255 among staff members and 214 deaths at 20 facilities. In the latest data, there are five new deaths and two resident cases in the county. In two Snyder County facilities, there have been 138 resident and 36 staff member infections along with 20 deaths. In Union County, seven facilities are reporting 43 deaths, 263 infections among residents and 49 among staff members. The state does not report active cases at the facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are still 23 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,214 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 18 active cases, level with Monday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports five inmate cases and 13 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There are also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is below five cases. There have been 325 cumulative cases at the facility, including 95 among residents seeking services.
There are also less than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are zero active cases among clients and less than five active cases among employees at the facility.