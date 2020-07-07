Locally, state health officials announced two additional COVID-19 cases while the number of new statewide cases more than doubled on Tuesday to its highest total in nearly two months.
The state Department of Health announced 995 new cases — including one each in Northumberland and Union counties — on Tuesday as the surpassed 91,000 cases since mid-March. There were 450 new cases on Monday, but Tuesday's total was highest since May 10.
The number of new cases had dropped four consecutive days until Tuesday. In Allegheny County, the western Pennsylvania county that has seen a recent surge in cases, there were 204 new cases on Tuesday, 6 new deaths and 7 new hospitalizations out of 2,404 test results.
Statewide, there were 33 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the statewide total of 6,787. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
There have now been 91,299 Pennsylvania cases of the novel coronavirus since March and the state estimates that 77 percent of patients have already recovered, or more than 70,000 patients.
Statewide, 637 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, an increase of 39 from Monday's data. There are also now 98 patients on ventilators across the state, a decrease of five over the past 24 hours. There were three COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Evangelical on Monday, a total Dr. John Devine, vice president of medical affairs, said was “in keeping with what the hospital has seen all along.”
There were 23 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 across the Geisinger network on Monday, spokesman Joe Stender said.
With the new cases in Northumberland and Union counties, the cumulative total local county caseload since the start of the pandemic is 328 in Northumberland County, 96 in Union, 76 in Montour and 68 in Snyder.