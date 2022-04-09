COVID-19 infections have increased by 42 percent statewide in the last week, a number that includes 1,057 new infections reported Saturday, the third consecutive day with at least 1,050 new cases.
The state Department of Health hasn't reported three straight days of 1,000 cases or more since March 3-5.
The statewide percent increase is from data tracking by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, which also reported deaths from COVID-19 remained the same and hospitalizations from the virus decreased by five percent. Nationally, the number of cases was down one percent, hospitalizations were down three percent and deaths were down 21 percent in the last week.
Locally, there were nine new infections and no new deaths. Northumberland County had five new cases, Snyder County had three and Montour one. The Snyder County increase was the county's largest since March 30 and was more than the total cases reported combined in the previous eight days. Union County had zero new cases for the third time in four days and the fourth time in six days.
The Department of Health reported 13 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the same number as reported Friday. None of the deaths were among residents of the four Valley counties, according to the report.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fifth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 19 counties with high levels of COVID, 123 with medium and 3,082 with low. In Pennsylvania, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported 77.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.8 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 408 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down two from Friday's report.
There were 58 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 44 were breathing using ventilators, the same number as Friday.
There were 17 patients hospitalized locally. There were 16 patients at Geisinger in Danville one at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin. Evangelical reported that its only patient was in the ICU, being treated on a ventilator and was unvaccinated.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator. On Thursday, Geisinger announced it was removing more restrictions on visitation.
All Valley hospital COVID-19 data was unchanged from Friday's report.
State facilities, prisons
There were no active cases at any of the state facilities under the direction of the Department of Human Services in the Valley. As of Saturday morning, DHS reported no cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 22 staff cases, down one. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Saturday morning, while 13 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and no cases at three Allenwood facilities.
As of Saturday morning, there were 56 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 28 were at Level 2 and 14 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.