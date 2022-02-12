COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania dropped by 136 on Saturday and have decreased by 4,607 since Jan. 15, pushing the total as low as it has been since before Thanksgiving 2021.
Locally, the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms decreased by 10 and has dropped by 89 since Jan. 21, according to data released by the state Department of Health (DOH).
Despite the recent decrease in cases and hospitalizations, the average number of deaths so far this month remain higher than the levels seen during a record-breaking surge in infections in January.
The state is averaging 135 deaths per day this month, more then the 125 averaged in January and the 105 averaged in December, the third- and fourth-deadliest months of the now 24-month pandemic, respectively.
There were 69 new deaths on Saturday, the smallest increase since Monday and the second consecutive day with less than 100. None of the new fatalities were in the four Valley counties
There were 4,818 new infections reported on Saturday, 700 more than logged on Friday. That number included 58 in the Valley, 31 in Northumberland County, 19 in Union, six in Snyder and two in Montour County.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 98.42 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.50 percent — 16 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. Forty-nine counties across the nation don’t have high transmission rates. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.3 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 87.4 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2773 hospitalizations statewide, down 136 from Friday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Nov. 15, 2021.
Statewide, there were 455 479 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 24 Saturday and 45 in the last two days, and 305 were breathing using ventilators, down 4 since Friday and 33 in two days.
There were 102 patients hospitalized locally on Saturday, down 10 from Friday. There were 70 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 22 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 16 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, three patients were in the ICU and one was on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility had 77 active inmate cases Saturday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no active staff cases. There were three inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and three inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. All of the numbers were the same as Friday's except for one new inmate case at USP Allenwood.
There were 32 inmate cases and 18 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg. The staff infection total increased by one on Saturday.
There were 12 inmate cases and seven staff cases — down three inmate cases and one staff case — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide there were 403 inmate cases and another 372 staff cases, both down more than 20 since Thursday, down 64 inmate cases and up one staff case on Saturday.
As of Saturday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 68 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, the same numbers as reported Friday. At Danville State Hospital, there were five resident and six staff cases, also the same as reported Friday.
There were fewer than five staff infections at the boys and girls units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit and no youth cases, all also remained unchanged from Friday's report.