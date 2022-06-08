Hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide decreased in the last week, the first time that has happened since the state Department of Health started reporting figures weekly about a month ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were down 116 statewide, but the Valley total increased by seven and Union County recorded its first death linked to the virus since April 19.
Pennsylvania registered nearly 22,564 new COVID-19 cases over the past week with at least 1,363 new cases being added to the statewide total each day.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.95 million cases in Pennsylvania and 45,413 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
Over the past week, according to the newest report released today, the new case total surpassed 3,000 on three days, topping out at 4,989 on June 6.
Locally, there have been 261 new cases over the last week, the smallest increase since the state began releasing weekly totals in mid-May, dropping below last week's total. The new total includes 120 in Northumberland County, 54 in Union, 46 in Snyder and 41 in Montour. It was Northumberland County's smallest weekly increase in a month.
There were 159 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, the third week in a row the total was more than 100. The Union County death was the only new COVID-19 death in the Valley this week.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally the number of cases and deaths linked to COVID has increased in the past seven days. Across the U.S., the number of cases was up 38 percent and deaths rose 13 percent. Hospitalizations were down 1 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are down 19 percent, deaths are up 83 percent and hospitalizations are down 12 percent.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 17 were seeing high levels — down 10 from last week — 23 were seeing medium levels and the other 27 had low levels, up a dozen from last week’s report. The data is updated each Friday. Montour County has high COVID levels, while Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties all have medium. Northumberland County had high levels in last week's report.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.8 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. Both totals were up two tenths of a percent from last week’s reports.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,213 COVID hospitalizations statewide. Last week's total, 1,329, was the highest statewide since March 1. There were 133 patients statewide being treated in intensive care units, down 18, and 51 on ventilators, down 1 from last week.
There were 46 patients hospitalized locally, the second straight week with an increase. There were 33 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up six — eight at Geisinger-Shamokin -- an increase of two -- and five at Evangelical Community Hospital -- a decrease of one.
Geisinger in Danville has five patients in the ICU — down three from last week. There are no COVID-19 patients at Valley health facilities on a ventilator. There were three at Geisinger in Danville last week
State facilities, prisons
Even though there are no active COVID cases at federal prisons in Union County, all local facilities remain at Level 3 operational levels, the highest COVID restrictions, for the fourth week in a row.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are back at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation, after briefly dropping to Level 1 a few weeks ago. As of Wednesday, there were 3 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 13 were at Level 2 and 82 were at Level 3, up eight from a week ago.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are no active COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). There is also at least one resident case and at 13 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at the male unit at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS. In the girls unit, there was at least one case among youth and six cases among staff. The DHS does not provide exact case numbers if there are less than five.
There is one active COVID case among staffers and none among prisoners at SCI-Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 32 inmate cases and another 56 staff cases. Statewide, six prisons had inmate cases, and 20 had staff cases.