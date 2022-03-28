The state Department of Health reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the fifth consecutive day the statewide total of new cases has decreased.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped below 500 for the first time in nearly nine months.
There were three new infections in the four Valley counties for the third consecutive day. It was the sixth time in nine days the number was three or fewer. There were two cases in Northumberland County and one in Union County. There have been no new cases in Snyder County in four days and none in Montour in five days.
There were two deaths reported statewide on Monday.
Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. Eight counties, including all four in the Valley, were at the medium level.
For the third week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 6 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 15 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 28 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 19 percent over the last week, deaths were down 23 percent and hospitalizations were down 24 percent.
The CDC reported 77 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 489 hospitalizations statewide, down 14 from Sunday. It was the 21st consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It was the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 1, 2021, the last time fewer than 500 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide.
Statewide, there were 75 in intensive care units (ICUs), level with Sunday's total, and 42 were breathing using ventilators, down nine
There were 30 patients hospitalized locally for the fourth consecutive day.
There were 23 patients at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and two at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Both of Geisinger Shamokin’s COVID patients are being treated in the ICU.
At Evangelical, the only COVID patient in the ICU was on a ventilator. Two of Evangelical's five COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Monday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, the same reports since late last week.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There were no active cases — among staffers or inmates — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 19 inmate cases and another 29 staff cases — both the same figures as reported since Saturday. Seven prisons statewide have inmate cases as of Sunday morning, while 16 prisons have staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. No cases were reported among prisoners or staff at either facility.
As of Monday morning, there were 50 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 27 were at Level 2 and 21 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.