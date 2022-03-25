Hospitalizations statewide from COVID-19 continued to drop on Friday, down 12 from Thursday's report and down 6,985 since Jan. 15.
The number of new infections reported Friday by the state Department of Health was 726, higher than the rolling seven-day average (603) for the second consecutive day but still fewer than 1,000 for the 14th time in 16 days.
In the Valley, there were six new cases, five in Northumberland County and one in Union County. It was the second consecutive day with no new cases in Montour County. Snyder County, which also reported none on Friday, has reported three new cases total in the last six days.
There were 28 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including one each in Northumberland and Union counties. To date, 928 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and 44,180 Pennsylvanians' deaths have been linked to the virus.
Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. Eight counties, including all four in the Valley, were at the medium level. For the third week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 12 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 16 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 30 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 24 percent over the last week, deaths were down 17 percent and hospitalizations were down 16 percent.
The CDC reported 76.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 531 hospitalizations statewide, down 12 from Thursday. It was the 17th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It was the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 2, 2021.
Statewide, there were 83 in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine, and 54 were breathing using ventilators, up four.
There were 30 patients hospitalized locally, down one. There were 23 patients at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Geisinger-Shamokin’s COVID patient is being treated in the ICU.
At Evangelical, two patients were in the ICU, and one was on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, three were not fully vaccinated, along with both in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Friday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals. There were fewer than five cases among those receiving services and staff on Thursday.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, the same reports since late last week. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There were no active cases — among staffers or inmates — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 15 inmate cases — down seven — and another 32 staff cases — down two. Eight prisons statewide have inmate cases as of Friday morning, while 17 prisons have staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. No cases were reported among prisoners or staff at either facility.
As of Friday morning, there were 46 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 34 were at Level 2 and 18 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.