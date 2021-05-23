On Saturday, 44,987 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in Pennsylvania, 856 new cases were reported and hospitalizations statewide increased by 63.
According to the state Department of Health’s (DOH) report at midday Sunday, there were also 13 new COVID-related deaths, the fewest since there were seven on May 10.
There were 12 new infections and no new deaths reported in the Susquehanna Valley counties. There were nine new cases reported in Northumberland County and one new case each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
On Friday, the state surpassed 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations -- Saturday’s vaccinations pushed that number to 10,183,052. More than 4.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
In the Valley, 146,286 vaccines have been administered, including 69,366 that provided full vaccination.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 4.5 percent, the fifth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since early October 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,261 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 63 from Saturday’s report. Of that total, 293 were in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 74, and 177 were being treated on ventilators, down four.
In the Valley, there were 54 patients hospitalized according to state data, up three from Saturday’s reporting. There were 42 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Geisinger-Shamokin and 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Nineteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 15 in Danville and three at Evangelical and one in Shamokin — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Prisons and state centers
Active cases at state and federal prisons across the Valley matched Saturday’s report.
There were three active staff cases at federal prisons in Union County, one at USP-Allenwood and two at USP-Lewisburg. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were three cases — two inmates and one staffer — the same numbers as reported Saturday. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases reported at the Selinsgrove State Center, all among staff members. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.