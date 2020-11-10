Four schools announced COVID-19 cases or shifts to online learning on Monday as the novel coronavirus continued its fall surge.
Selinsgrove will shift to remote learning for all grades for the rest of this week. Midd-West, the other public school district in Snyder County, is in the second week of its remote learning for high school students. Shikellamy's high school students are also studying remotely this week due to several positive cases there.
On Monday, Shamokin, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg school districts all announced cases. It is the first case at Mifflinburg, the last Valley public school to have a confirmed case.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski sent out a district-wide alert Monday about Selinsgrove's shift to remote learning.
Students will move to distance learning through Friday. "At this time, our plan is to have students return to school for in-person learning on Monday," Jankowski said.
Jankowski said the district has two positive cases at the elementary school and one case each in the intermediate, middle and high schools.
"Our health professionals and administration have worked together and verified our approach with Snyder County Emergency Management personnel and the PA Department of Health, which has resulted in contact tracing and associated quarantining for individuals identified as being in close contact with a COVID-19 person," Jankowski said.
The district will continue to monitor cases, Jankowski said.
Selinsgrove's high school sports teams will participate in the PIAA playoffs this week, athletic director Justin Simpson said. Selinsgrove's boys soccer team is scheduled to play tonight at Crestwood, while the girls soccer and field hockey teams will play Saturday.
Shamokin Area School District Superintendent Chris Venna announced three cases of COVID-19 within the district.
According to a message shared with district parents, the district learned of one staff member who tested positive Thursday. The district learned over the weekend that another staff member and a student each tested positive, according to Venna’s message.
Contact tracing caused one additional student to quarantine, Venna said.
The new cases didn’t move the district to switch away from in-person learning, according to the message.
Lewisburg Area School District is not making any changes at the moment but is monitoring the situation closely due to an increase of cases in Union County and Pennsylvania.
Superintendent Jennifer A. Polinchock released a statement Monday following the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard update, which showed Union County has a high incidence rate and is considered to have substantial levels of virus growth.
An individual at the Mifflinburg Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to school district officials, the individual was last in school on Thursday and anyone who meets the Department of Health’s criteria for exposure have been contacted and informed they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.