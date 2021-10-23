The state Department of Health reported 121 new infections in Susquehanna Valley Counties on Saturday, the third consecutive day and 12th time this month with more than 100.
There were 4,573 new cases statewide, the second most in eight days. The 104,942 cases in October, with eight days to go, are the sixth-most in any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Health officials also recorded 64 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the monthly death toll to 1,564 seventh-most in any month since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations dropped statewide for the fourth consecutive day and there are eight fewer Valley residents hospitalized, ending a string of three consecutive days with increases here.
Each Valley county reported at least 10 new infections on Saturday, led by Northumberland County's 54.
Union County reported 42 new cases, its largest one-day increase since reporting 44 on April 17. In the last three days, Union County has reported 33, 37 and 42 cases. Snyder County added 13 new infections and Montour added 12.
There was one new death in the Valley, a Snyder County resident. To date, 102 people have died in the county from COVID-19, second most in the Valley behind Northumberland County's 399.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 81.56 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down 6.15 percent.
There have been 2,350 infections linked to Valley long-term care facilities since the start of the pandemic, the same number as the state reported on Friday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,825 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 75 from Friday and the sixth time in seven days it has dropped.
Of those hospitalized, 668 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), level for two consecutive days, and 378 were being treated on ventilators, down nine.
According to data provided by the state, there were 102 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Saturday, the first decrease in four days. There were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin. The Geisinger and Evangelical numbers increased by one since Friday.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 8 on ventilators, down seven, and Evangelical was treating one.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 61 COVID-19 positive patients, the same number as reported Friday. There were 33 patients at Evangelical, down nine, and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin, up one.
Prisons, state facilities
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Saturday, the same number as reported on Friday. There were 107 staff cases statewide, up five, including 18 at SCI Cambria. There were 66 active inmate cases statewide — down 14 — none at Coal Township and 30 at SCI Smithfield.
There are 12 active cases at federal prisons in Union County, up five from Friday's report. There were eight inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood, all five new cases, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate each. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the 11th consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.