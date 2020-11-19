The Campus Theatre will temporarily close again due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Valley. The closure is effective immediately.
The theatre's board made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, noting the increase in cases and the "dire projections and warnings from the CDC and PA Department of Health about increases through the end of the year."
"We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and stay in close communication with regional and state health agencies," the board wrote. "The health and safety of our community is a top priority, and it’s important for us to do all we can to stop the spread of this virus."