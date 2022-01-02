There were 17,611 new COVID-19 infections reported during the state Department of Health's (DOH) update on Sunday and hospitalizations increased by more than 100 for the sixth time in seven days.
Sunday's report was made after 4:30 p.m. Typically, new data has been released around midday every day since the start of the pandemic which is now entering its 23rd month. Sunday's report did not include data from Philadelphia County.
The new cases total is the fourth highest since the start of the pandemic and would have been a record high just four days ago. In the last week, 122,736 new infections have been reported in Pennsylvania, an average of 17,533 per day. In December 2021, the most infectious month of the pandemic, the daily average was 9,661. The most recorded in a single day was 23,268 on Friday.
It was the 12th time since Dec. 1 with more than 10,000 new cases in a single day and the seventh day in a row.
The Valley recorded 136 new infections on Sunday, the sixth consecutive day with at least 100 new cases and the 28th time since Dec. 1 to reach that mark. There have been 4,743 new infections in the Valley over that period.
There were 70 new infections in Northumberland County, 37 in Union County, 19 in Montour and 10 in Snyder on Sunday.
Statewide, there was one new death linked to COVID-19 for a total of 10 in the last two days. The low numbers fall in step with last weekend, also a holiday weekend, when zero new deaths were reported on Christmas Day or the day after Christmas.
Despite reporting zero deaths on consecutive days, December 2021 finished as the third-deadliest month of the pandemic with 3,284 Pennsylvanians lost, an average of 105 per day. In November, the eighth-deadliest month, the state averaged 65 per day.
Three days after reporting zero deaths on consecutive days last week, the state reported 304 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, the largest single-day increase since Jan. 20, 2021. The most ever reported in a single day was 554 on May 5, 2020. Since that date, 33,703 Pennsylvanians and 810 Valley residents have died. No new deaths were reported in the Valley on Sunday for the second consecutive day.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Sunday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forest County, in northwestern Pennsylvania, is reporting substantial transmission, up from moderate growth it had been seeing in recent days.
Nationwide, 91.34 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.43 percent were showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
On Friday, the state surpassed 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, including 2.3 million booster shots. State data show 162,337 children ages 5-11 are now fully vaccinated after becoming eligible for shots in November.
According to the CDC, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH's data report late Sunday, 5,413 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 133.
Since Dec. 27, the number of hospitalized Pennsylvanians has increased by 1,054.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also increased -- there were 1,002 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 35 from Saturday's report, and 618 were breathing using ventilators, an increase of 18.
There were 180 patients hospitalized locally, down three from Saturday's report -- six fewer at Geisinger in Danville and three more being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
There were 118 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 18 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 44 at Evangelical Community Hospita. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 42 patients in the ICU and 30 on ventilators -- both numbers increased by two from Saturday's report. Shamokin had six in the ICU, down one.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU -- an increase of five -- and three on a ventilators -- an increase of two.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 157 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 110 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, 34 at the medium-security unit and one new inmate case at the low-security facility. There was also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit. There were also nine inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg, level after three consecutive days of increases.
There were three inmate cases and 10 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), both level with previous reports. Statewide, there were 140 inmate cases and 245 staff cases, also the same numbers as reported Saturday.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals. All COVID infection data at the state facilities were the same as reported Saturday.