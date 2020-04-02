Two Bucknell students tested negative for COVID-19 the university announced Wednesday night.
Two students were tested on March 25. A third Bucknell student who tested earlier in March was also negative for the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Catherine O’Neil, Medical Director of Bucknell Student Health, said both students are doing well.
In a letter to the campus community sent Wednesday night, O'Neil said the university would continue to monitor the spread and isolate students showing symptoms, but would not announce future testing.
"As the rapid spread of COVID-19 continues and testing becomes more widely available, Bucknell will not be announcing every suspected case related to campus," she wrote. "Please be assured that we will isolate and care for any student who has been permitted to remain on campus and is suspected to have COVID-19, and that we will contact all individuals who might have had close proximity to them."