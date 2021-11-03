Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital opened appointments for children ages 5 to 11 to receive a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Weis Markets is offering it to children at 32 stores beginning Friday including Selinsgrove in the Valley. CVS Pharmacy is offering it at select locations, though appointments were presently unavailable in the Valley. GIANT Foods presently is not offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, according to its website.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health announced their respective approvals of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine regimen for the 5-11 age group following last week’s Emergency Use Authorization granted by the Food and Drug Administration.
The Department of Health said Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, from 5 through 18, is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020. Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021, the department said.
Appointments at Geisinger begin Saturday at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville and other locations outside the Valley. Book an appointment through MyGeisinger at www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger, or call 570-284-3657.
In announcing appointments, Geisinger said all vaccine locations will be staffed by pediatric care teams, including pediatric nurses and pediatricians. The locations are designed to be as child-friendly as possible, with activities available like coloring sheets, stickers and similar items. Saturday appointments are available to accommodate family schedules.
Evangelical is scheduling appointments beginning the week of Nov. 15 for children in the youngest age group. Vaccinations will be completed at locations in Lewisburg and Middleburg. Complete a vaccine request form at www.evanhospital.com/virus or call 570-522-4530, option 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays to book an appointment.
Parents and guardians can book an appointment at Weis through www.weismarkets.com.
“We’ve placed a large order for the new Pfizer-BioNTech children’s vaccine and hope to begin immunizing on Friday in some of our pharmacies,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ vice president of pharmacy. “By November 10, we plan to offer the children’s doses in all 132 of our in-store pharmacies.”
The vaccine is offered as a two-dose regimen spaced three weeks apart. The dosage for the youngest age group is 10 micrograms, or one-third of what’s used for people age 12 and older, according to the FDA.
The vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5-11, the FDA reported when granting emergency use authorization. The vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children in the age group who received the vaccine. According to the FDA, no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.
Dr. Stacey Cummings, vice chair of Geisinger’s outpatient pediatric services, said that while the vaccine isn’t a cure-all and there’s no guarantee a vaccinated child won’t contract the disease, in that scenario it’s much more likely it will prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. It’s a preventative measure that can keep kids from missing school and can lessen the quarantine period for non-symptomatic cases and close contacts, she said.
“We’ve seen a lot of kids who have been sick. Most kids have done well but not all of them,” Cummings said.
According to the latest available data from the Department of Heath, 59,743 school-age children across Pennsylvania, ages 5-18, contracted COVID-19 since Aug. 16, the date many schools began to reopen for the new school year.
In Montour County, 89 children in that age group tested positive for the disease since Aug. 16; 589 in Northumberland County; 172 in Snyder County; 247 in Union County.
Cummings urged parents and guardians to address concerns about the vaccine with their child’s primary doctor. Appointments could be stretched to the fourth week after the first dose in the event of scheduling conflicts but that would take an adult to call the provider and explain the situation, she said.
Cummings advised that the adults discuss the vaccine with their children in a matter-of-fact manner as to how it offers protection and its benefits for health, school and social life. She added that the vaccine shouldn’t be viewed as a cure and that continued protocol for social distancing, masking and hygiene should be followed.
“This is not a license to do anything we want,” Cummings said.