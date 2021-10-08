The number of positive COVID-19 cases among school-aged children dipped slightly in this week in the Valley.
Across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported 7,046 cases among children between the ages of 5 and 18 from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5. It marked the fourth consecutive week with at least 7,000 new cases, but the second week in a row the statewide total dropped.
State Health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes a dozen new cases in Montour County, 65 in Northumberland County, 17 in Snyder and 30 in Union County. In Montour County cases more than doubled from 5 to 12 this week, while the 65 cases in Northumberland County were one more than last week's report. Snyder and Union counties both registered fewer cases among school-aged children.
On Thursday, Danville Area School District superintendent Ricki Boyle announced a second school — Liberty Valley Intermediate — would shift to remote learning due to an increase in cases and the number of students quarantined in that school. Danville's Primary school was closed this week.
Across the region, there were 124 new cases, down from 133 a week ago. Statewide, the 7,046 cases were down from 7,352 a week ago.
There were also nine new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland County and seven in Union County. The other two Valley counties all reported positive cases among the same age demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number. It was the third week in a row all four counties reported cases among children aged 0-4.
Since state officials began tracking data in August, there have been 47 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 398 in Northumberland, 115 in Snyder and 166 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 42,182 cases among children age 5-18 and 7,048 among those 0-4.