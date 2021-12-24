Heading into the holiday, the number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children set a record in the latest data released late Thursday night.
The Department of Health registered 9,982, cases among students ages 5-18 over the last week, a seven-day window ending Dec. 21. It was the highest total since the state began tracking data when schools opened in August, surpassing last week’s total of 9,870.
There have been at least 9,000 cases among school-aged children each week in December.
In the most recent seven-day window measured — from Dec. 15-21 — there were 62 new cases in schools in Northumberland County, 40 in Snyder, 27 in Union and 17 in Montour.
The 146 new cases in the Valley is the lowest total this month.
Since August, there have been 181 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,239 in Northumberland, 359 in Snyder and 461 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 123,427 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 23,421 among those 0-4. Among 0-4-year-olds in the Valley, there were nine cases in Montour County this week, 11 in Northumberland and at least one case in Snyder and Union counties. As with most COVID data, Health officials do not give specific numbers if there are fewer than five new cases.