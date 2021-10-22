The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children dropped statewide and in the Valley over the past week, officials from the state Department of Health reported.
Across the state, there were 5,877 cases among children ages 5-18 from Oct. 13-19. It was the lowest total since the first week of September and marked the fourth consecutive week the number of cases dropped. Last week, there were 6,433 cases statewide.
There were 107 new COVID cases among school-aged children in the Valley this week, the lowest since the state reported 108 in the week ending Sept. 7. Last week, there were 131 cases locally among students.
State health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes 18 new cases in Montour County, 51 in Northumberland County, 17 in Snyder and 21 in Union County. Montour County was the only local county to see an increase this week, with five more cases this week. Northumberland (down 25) and Union (down 4) both saw decreases while Snyder County had 17 cases for the third consecutive week.
There were also six new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland and Union counties. Montour and Snyder counties both had cases in that demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number. It was the fourth week in a row all four counties reported cases among children aged 0-4.
Since state officials began tracking data in August, there have been 80 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 524 in Northumberland, 150 in Snyder and 208 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 54,503 cases among children aged 5-18 and 9,096 among those 0-4.