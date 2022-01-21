While the number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children dropped statewide this week for the first time since November, the number of cases in the Valley reached a record high.
The Department of Health registered 26,300 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children statewide over the past week. It is the second-highest total since the state began tracking data in August but down more than 6,000 from last week's total of 32,381.
It ended a string of six consecutive weeks of record totals. Since August, there have been more than 215,000 cases among children ages 5-18 and another 48,000 from 0- to 4-year-olds.
This week’s data, updated late Thursday, includes 445 cases in the Valley, the highest one-week total since data was first tracked and up 125 from last week's record total. There were 216 cases in Northumberland County, 119 in Union, 65 in Snyder and 45 in Montour County. All four totals break records set last week. There have been 386 cases among school-aged children in Northumberland County over the past two weeks.
In the seven-day window from Jan. 12-18, state Heath officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in 55 different counties, including eight that had at least 1,000 cases.
Following outbreaks at several schools, Danville and Milton Area school districts both shifted to remote learning last week in accordance with DOH guidance. Both school districts returned to all in-person instruction this week.
Since August, there have been 308 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,753 in Northumberland, 516 in Snyder and 678 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 215,122 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 48,708 among those 0-4. Among 0- to 4-year-olds in the Valley, there were 11 cases in Montour County this week, 42 in Northumberland, 17 in Snyder and eight in Union County.