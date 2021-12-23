Pennsylvania recorded more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and another 177 deaths statewide as cases and deaths surge heading into the holidays.
The 10,548 new cases registered Thursday is the third-highest total this month and the first time since Dec. 11 more than 10,000 cases were registered in a single day.
The increase pushed the total number of infections statewide this month to 187,587, the third-most in a month in the now 22-month pandemic, behind only December 2020 and January 2021.
The state Department of Health also recorded 177 COVID-related deaths in its latest data release, the fourth time in a week with at least that many deaths and third in a row with at least 165. The new deaths pushed the total this month to more than 2,500.
There were three COVID-related deaths in the Valley, two in Northumberland and one in Union County. In the Valley, there have been 64 deaths linked to the coronavirus this month, including 34 Northumberland County residents and 16 in Union.
On Thursday, the DOH reported there were 129 new Valley cases, the ninth time in 10 days with at least 100 new cases. The total includes 49 in Northumberland County, 46 in Union, 23 in Snyder and 11 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 81.47 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission — up 3.2 percent from previous reports — and 1.86 percent were showing low levels. Forty-nine of 50 states are still seeing high community spread according to the CDC; only Montana is seeing substantial spread.
There have been 16.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.1 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 4,476 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 symptoms, down 105 from Wednesday. Of that total, 924 were being treated in intensive care units and 583 were on ventilators.
There were 216 patients hospitalized locally, including 130 at Geisinger in Danville, 31 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 55 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 30 on ventilators. Shamokin had eight in the ICU. All numbers are level from Wednesday.
Among patients at Evangelical on Thursday, 44 of 55 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were all 11 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators, according to hospital officials.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Systemwide at Geisinger’s facilities, 289 of 336 patients hospitalized, 66 of 75 being treated in the ICU and 57 of 61 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said Monday.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 68 active inmate COVID cases and four staff cases at federal prisons in Union County, while the case count remained steady at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township also increased slightly on Thursday.
There were four inmate cases and 12 staff cases at the SCI Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), up two staff cases. Statewide, there were 156 inmate cases — down eight — and 219 staff cases, up nine.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there is one new staff case, the first in three weeks. There were 62 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood, up one inmate case. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases. There were six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood.
There are five active cases among those receiving treatment at Danville State Hospital and fewer than five among both staffers, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not provide specific numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying clients. The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting 14 active staff cases and no client cases for at least the fourth consecutive day.