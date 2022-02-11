The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children across Pennsylvania dropped to its lowest total in more than three months this week, according to the Department of health.
Statewide, in the seven-day window ending Feb. 9, there were 5,259 cases among children ages 5-18. It was the lowest total since 4,918 were recorded the week ending Nov. 2, 2021. It is the third-lowest one-week total since the state began tracking cases in mid-August.
Since August, there have been more than 247,000 cases among children ages 5-18 and another 59,000 from 0- to 4-year-olds.
There were 100 across the four Valley counties, the smallest increase since the start of the school year. There were seven cases in Montour County, 50 in Northumberland, 23 in Snyder and 20 in Union.
In the seven-day window from Feb. 2-9, state health officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in 18 different counties.
Since August, there have been 360 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 2,104 in Northumberland, 625 in Snyder and 800 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 247,521 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 59,110 among those 0-4. Among 0- to 4-year-olds in the Valley, there were less than five cases in Montour County this week, 20 in Northumberland, six in Snyder and nine in Union County.
According to Pennsylvania’s early warning dashboard monitoring dashboard, the 22,446, cases recorded in the seven-day window ending Friday was 20,800 fewer than a week ago. The statewide positive test rate also dropped seven percent from 18.4 percent to 12.7 percent. The positive test rate across Pennsylvania was more than 25 percent just two weeks ago.
Montour County saw 24 fewer cases this week than the preceding week (58 from 84) while its positive test rate dropped from 16.3 percent to 14 percent. Northumberland nearly half as many COVID-19 cases this week, down to 273 new cases after 539 were recorded a week ago. Northumberland's positive test rate dropped more than nine percent to 19.3 percent
In Snyder County, there were 106 COVID cases this week, down from 182 a week ago. The county’s positive test rate stands at 18.9 percent, down from 23.6 percent last week. Union County's case county dropped from 208 to 146 this week and the positive test rate sits at 12.8 percent, down nearly two points from last week.