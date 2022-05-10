The number of active COVID-19 cases at state and federal prisons in Pennsylvania and in the Valley continues to drop according to prison officials
The state Department of Health did not update data in its COVID dashboard or its free cellphone application on Tuesday. Its dashboard is due to be updated on Wednesday, while its smartphone application has not been updated since Sunday after updating daily.
In its last update on Sunday, the DOH registered 2,662 new cases, the sixth day in a row with at least 2,000 new cases.
As of Tuesday, there are still two active inmate cases at federal prisons in Union County, one each at the low-security unit and the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were no staff cases at either facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Tuesday, there were 32 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 29 were at Level 2 and 37 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Tuesday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases. There was also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one new staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 23 inmate cases, down two from Monday, and another 38 staff cases. Statewide, three prisons had inmate cases, and 15 had staff cases.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 18 percent, while deaths were down 23 percent. Hospitalizations were up 6 percent in the last week.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. The four Valley counties have either high (Montour) or medium COVID levels (Northumberland, Snyder, Union).
Montour, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID, 318 with medium and 2,827 with low. Across the U.S., more than 87 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Tuesday that 78.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.