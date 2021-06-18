New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline in Pennsylvania according to the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Friday morning.
According to state health officials, there were 272 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the fourth consecutive day the total has dropped from the previous day and the eighth day in a row with fewer than 500 cases.
Three Valley counties — Montour, Snyder and Union — did not have any new cases. There were five new cases in Northumberland County in the latest data release.
COVID-19 contributed to the death of 14 Pennsylvania residents on Thursday, the 10th time in 11 days with at least 10 deaths and the fourth in a row. There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley in the latest report, the fourth day in a row.
More than 5.2 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated after another 36,803 shots were administered on Thursday. As of Friday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 11,366,920 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered. In Valley counties, 78,278 residents are fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 21 on Friday, to its lowest total since Sept. 26, 2020. Of the 433 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Because state offices were closed Friday in observance on Juneteenth, the state did not provide updates on patients on ventilators and in the ICU.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Friday morning, the same number as reported for more than a week.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,445 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been innoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.