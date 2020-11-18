There are now 79 active COVID-19 cases in federal prison facilities in Union County according to the federal of Bureau of Prisons' COVID dashboard.
There are 44 active cases at USP-Allenwood, including 39 inmates and five staffers, and 32 at FCI-Allenwood, including 31 inmates. There is also one active staff case at Allenwood's low-security facility. There are still staff cases at neighboring USP-Lewisburg.
There were 10 combined active cases across the facilities as of Tuesday morning.
The number of active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township doubled on Tuesday. There are now 18 active cases in the state facility, including 14 inmates — an increase of 10 since Monday — and four staffers. Statewide, there are 1,077 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 722 inmates.