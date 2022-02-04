The number of overall weekly COVID-19 cases decreased sharply in Pennsylvania this week, and among school-aged children.
According to Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard monitoring dashboard, the 42,232 cases recorded in the seven-day window ending Friday was 34,828 fewer than a week ago. The statewide positive test rate also dropped seven percent from 25.4 percent to 18.4 percent.
Montour County saw 109 fewer cases this week than the preceding week (81 from 190) while its positive test rate dropped more than 10 percent to 16.1 percent. Northumberland saw 409 fewer COVID-19 cases this week with 531 new cases registered. The incident rate (584.5 cases/per 100,000 residence) and positive test rate (28.3 percent) are both the fifth-highest among 67 counties.
In Snyder County, there were 182 COVID cases this week, down from 329 a week ago. The county's positive test rate stands at 23.7 percent, down nearly 12 percent since last week. Like the other three Valley counties, Union County had a sharp drop in new cases from 380 to 207 this week. Its positive test rate of 14.4 percent is the fifth-best in the state.
After reaching record highs late last month, there were 205 new cases among children ages 5-18 in the Valley this week, the smallest increase in five weeks. It was the fourth-highest one-week total since the state began tracking data when students returned to school in August.
The Department of Health registered 10,632 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children statewide over the past week, down about 6,000 from last week’s total of 16,558
Since August, there have been more than 242,000 cases among children ages 5-18 and another 57,000 from 0- to 4-year-olds.
There were 120 cases in Northumberland County, 44 in Union, 27 in Snyder and 14 in Montour. There have been more than 650 cases among school-aged children in Northumberland County over the past four weeks.
In the seven-day window from Jan. 26-Feb. 1, state health officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in 33 different counties.
Since August, there have been 353 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 2,053 in Northumberland, 605 in Snyder and 780 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 242,282 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 57,168 among those 0-4. Among 0- to 4-year-olds in the Valley, there were 7 cases in Montour County this week, 46 in Northumberland, 14 in Snyder and five in Union County.