Active COVID-19 cases remained steady on the Valley's two college campuses on Tuesday.
The state Department of Health announced that its report on daily cases, hospitalizations and vaccines is delayed due to technical issues. The data is expected to be updated later today.
At Bucknell University there are still 10 active cases — level with Monday's report — including seven students, according to the university's dashboard. There were two positive tests on campus on Monday and 73 students are in isolation.
At Susquehanna University, there are six active cases, all among students. Since Jan. 21, there have been 97 cases on campus, including 84 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There were 20 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down one from Monday. Nineteen of the cases were among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There remains one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there were two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,207 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 17 active cases. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 10 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease. The figures remained unchanged from Saturday’s update.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There were also less than five active cases among staff members.
There are also fewer than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are less than five active cases among both clients and employees at the facility.