The number of new COVID-19 cases increased again on Thursday while the number of patients hospitalized statewide and across the Valley continued to drop.
The Department of Health registered 16,695 new cases, the largest increase this week. The total included 329 new cases in the four Valley counties.
Statewide the number of patients being treated in hospitals for the virus has decreased by nearly 2,000 since Jan. 15 and by more than 500 over the past two days.
Statewide, Health officials recorded 325 deaths on Thursday, the largest increase in a week. It pushes the state's total of COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 40,000 at 40,257. There were six deaths recorded in the Valley, including three in Snyder County, two in Northumberland and one in Montour. It is the first Montour County resident death linked to COVID since Jan. 12.
There were 147 new cases in Northumberland County, 93 in Union, 60 in Snyder and 29 in Montour.
There are 22 new COVID infections linked to nursing homes in the Valley since Wednesday, including 13 in Union County. There is one new staff case in Montour County, three resident and staff cases in Northumberland County and seven resident and six new staff cases in Union. The state does not report the number of active cases at nursing homes, only a cumulative total since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.81 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.12 percent — only four counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were four counties nationwide that weren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 5,554 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 235 from Wednesday. It was the 12th time in 13 days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped and the lowest total since Jan. 2.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained level in the latest statewide data — there were 915 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 24, and 566 were breathing using ventilators, also down 24
There were 163 patients hospitalized locally on Thursday, down four. There were 119 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 16 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 28 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest number of combined COVID patients in hospitals since Nov. 26, 2021. It marked the first time since Nov. 14, 2021, that Evangelical is treating fewer than 30 COVID patients.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 23 patients in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator. Shamokin had four in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were six patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 19 of 28 were not fully vaccinated, along with four of six in the ICU and two of three on the ventilators.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 267 of 347 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 80 who were vaccinated, 59 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Fifty of the 58 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and five of the eight who weren't had their last dose more than 180 days ago. Forty of 44 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Three of the four who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 32 new active staff COVID cases at the Selinsgrove Center according to the Department of Human Services.
As of Thursday, there are 9 cases among those receiving services and 76 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there are three new resident and two staff cases, pushing the active totals to 19 and 10, respectively.
There are 11 youth cases at the boys unit and six cases in girls North Central Secure Treatment Units, all new in the latest reports. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and seven staff cases at the boys unit, all new.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were six active inmate cases and nine staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, up three staff cases.
At Allenwood, there were 31 inmate cases — down five — at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 37 inmate cases, down three. There were 15 inmate cases at USP Allenwood.
There were 32 inmate cases and 48 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,575 inmate cases and 832 staff cases.
