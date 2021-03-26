Warrior Run High School is closed to today after a fifth reported case of COVID-19 in the school. Superintendent Alan Hack said he expects the school to reopen Monday after a remote learning day today.
Hack said the school is closed today based on PA Department of Health guidelines. After school activities are also off until Monday, Hack said.
This change applies only to the high school, and all other buildings will continue with normal operations, Hack said.
All high school students are expected to follow their normal schedule throughout the day, logging into classes and completing assignments as directed by their teachers.
All four schools in Selinsgrove's school district are closed today after cases in each building. The district is scheduled to resume in-person learning on Monday.